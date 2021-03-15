We won’t let Pakistan sink, says Javed Latif

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the National Assembly Javed Latif on Sunday said that "whether [the government] chooses to call him a traitor or hangs him", he — along with his party — will "not let Pakistan sink."

Latif was speaking to PML-N workers, who had gathered outside his residence to show solidarity with him, Geo News reported.

A day ago, Javed Latif had made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government. Latif had said that if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz, then the "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay", unlike Zardari, who had used those words after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated. Following the comment, PTI Central Punjab had announced a protest against the remarks made by Latif. Addressing PML-N workers today, Latif said that even if someone sees the future generations of Pakistan "sinking" or moving towards a decline, they are expected to stay silent for the fear of being labelled a traitor (instead of showing concern and being vocal about it).

"Call me a traitor, hang me, but we will not let Pakistan sink as long as we are alive," Latif said.

Instructing the workers to prepare for the long march under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an 11-party alliance of the Opposition that aims to oust the PTI-led government — Javed Latif said that some "incompetent people have been imposed on the nation".

"The purpose of the march is to get rid of this incompetent [government]. For the march, caravans should leave every neighbourhood and union council of [the city]," said Latif.