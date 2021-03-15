PTI’s environment policies being lauded globally: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that globally PTI's environment policies were being recognised especially ‘our green recovery programme from the COVID-19 pandemic and our Climate action plan’.

A World Economic Forum (WEF) documentary has also been uploaded on his Twitter account. The documentary explains Pakistan government environment-related initiatives. It says, “3 ways Pakistan is building a greener future. 1, Pakistan has pledged to source 60 percent of energy from renewable. It has cancelled coal projects, replacing them with hydroelectric projects”. 2, it has created more than 85,000 green jobs from plant care to the protection of forests. It is training 5,000 young people to be ‘nature guardians’. 3, investing in green space: Pakistan is attracting $180 million in funding towards the creation of 15 new national parks. It is launching a $500 million ‘green Eurobond’. And, will soon provide a monetary valuation of its green space, making its worth clear and easier to protect.

It says, “As a pandemic devastates the globe and climate change threatens our way of life. Our relationship with nature demands a rethink. One million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. Investing in a nature-positive economy could generate 395 million jobs by 2030”. At the end, it asks a question how is your country building a green nature?