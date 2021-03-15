close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
AFP
March 15, 2021

Five Jordanians detained

World

AFP
March 15, 2021

AMMAN: The director and four other officials of a Jordanian hospital treating coronavirus patients were detained on Sunday over deaths at the facility after it ran out of oxygen, judicial sources said. A prosecutor decided to place them in custody for a week for questioning after seven patients died on Saturday in the hospital in Salt, near Amman, they said.

