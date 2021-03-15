Egypt says Turkish ‘words not enough’ to restore full ties

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry acknowledged on Sunday that diplomatic contact had been established with Turkey but warned full ties would depend on "a real change in Turkish policy", state media reported. Ankara and Cairo had a dramatic falling out when Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi ousted the Turkish-backed Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi in 2013. The two regional powers have since sparred over a range of issues and found themselves on opposite sides of the war in Libya.