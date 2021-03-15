BLM protest

close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
AFP
March 15, 2021

BRUSSELS: Belgian police said on Sunday they arrested around 10 people from among 200-300 looters who clashed with police on the fringes of a Black Lives Matters protest in Liege. A total of 36 officers were injured during Saturday’s clashes, one of whom was still being treated in hospital, said Liege police chief Christian Beaupere.

