YAKUTSK, Russia: Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and installed it in a park in one of the world’s coldest cities. The model of the Razor Crest -- a gunship used by the hit TV show’s mysterious bounty hunter to roam the galaxy’s outer reaches -- now sits on a snow-covered hill in a park in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk.