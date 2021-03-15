tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YAKUTSK, Russia: Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and installed it in a park in one of the world’s coldest cities. The model of the Razor Crest -- a gunship used by the hit TV show’s mysterious bounty hunter to roam the galaxy’s outer reaches -- now sits on a snow-covered hill in a park in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk.