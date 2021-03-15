close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 15, 2021

Star Wars

World

AFP
March 15, 2021

YAKUTSK, Russia: Star Wars fans in Russia have built a giant replica of a spaceship from the spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and installed it in a park in one of the world’s coldest cities. The model of the Razor Crest -- a gunship used by the hit TV show’s mysterious bounty hunter to roam the galaxy’s outer reaches -- now sits on a snow-covered hill in a park in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk.

Latest News

More From World