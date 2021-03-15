close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 15, 2021

Two held during Denmark protest

World

AFP
March 15, 2021

COPENHAGEN: Two people were arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, the police said on Sunday. One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march, while another was detained over violent behaviour, the police told AFP.

The rally was organised by a group calling itself "Men in Black Denmark" which has called regular demonstrations since the end of last year against what it calls the "dictatorship" of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Latest News

More From World