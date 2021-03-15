Central Africa holds election

BANGUI, Central African Republic: The Central African Republic began voting in the second round of a legislative election on Sunday as it battles back against a rebel insurgency the government has called an attempted coup. It will be the first time many will be able to vote after only one in three of those registered were able to cast their ballots in the first round in December due to the security fears.

A little over a week before that vote, six of the armed groups that control two thirds of the country joined forces vowing to disrupt the election, march on the capital and overthrow the government of President Faustin Archange Touadera.