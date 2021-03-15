close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
AFP
March 15, 2021

School abduction foiled in Nigeria

World

Kano, Nigeria: Security forces have foiled an attempt to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys in northwestern Nigeria, a state official said on Sunday, days after dozens of students were seized in the latest mass abduction. The kidnapping of 39 students on Thursday was the most recent in a string of abductions complicating the security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari’s security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

