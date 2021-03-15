British police chief under fire over crackdown on vigil for murdered woman

Britain’s top police chief came under heavy pressure on Sunday after officers handcuffed mourners at a vigil for a woman who was murdered after setting out to walk home, in a case that has sparked national fury about violence against women.

Officers scuffled with some members of the hundreds-strong crowd that gathered despite coronavirus restrictions for a candlelit tribute late Saturday close to the spot where 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard disappeared on March 3.

Reclaim These Streets -- which initially organised the event in south London’s Clapham Common park -- condemned the actions of officers "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence."

Social media footage showed police restraining and handcuffing some mourners, leading to an outpouring of criticism from across the political spectrum. Both Home Secretary Priti Patel and London mayor Sadiq Khan said they had asked for explanations from the Metropolitan police over how the vigil was handled.

And Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called for Metropolitan police chief Cressida Dick to resign, having "lost the confidence of millions of women in London". But the force defended its officers, saying that police "must act for people’s safety."

"Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting Covid-19," said Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball. "Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items.

"We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety," she added.

Four arrests were made for public order offences and for breaches of coronavirus regulations. The murder of Everard, who vanished after setting out to walk home from a friend’s flat, has shocked the country and brought discussion around women’s safety to the fore once again.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, appeared in court earlier on Saturday charged with kidnap and murder following his arrest at his home in Kent, southeast England. The victim’s body was discovered in a nearby wood.

Organisers had cancelled the vigil after police outlawed it because of Covid-19 restrictions, but hundreds still turned out, with tensions overspilling as Saturday night fell. Mourners shouted "shame on you" at police, with tensions running high as a man arrested in connection with the murder is an officer. In the hours following the vigil, rage mounted with pressure groups and politicians condemning police actions.