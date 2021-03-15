close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Two killed in Chicago

March 15, 2021

Washington: At least 15 people were shot and wounded, two of them fatally, at a "pop-up" party in a Chicago garage in the early hours on Sunday, police and local media reported. The event was held at a tow company premise converted for parties on the city's South Side, police said. There was a disturbance "among several patrons and gunfire erupted striking multiple people," police officer Jose Jara said in an email to the Chicago Tribune newspaper, adding the cause of the shoot-out was not known.

