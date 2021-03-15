‘LGH conducts 37,600 corona tests’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said the hospital has so far conducted 37,600 tests free of cost for coronavirus.

“As per private sector fees which is equal to 26 crore 32 lakh rupees, all these tests were done free of cost at LGH. Similarly, 80 patients with coronavirus have also been given highly expensive injection Actrema free-of-cost, said Prof Al-freed Zafar said and thanked Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for this important initiative and said the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has provided free diagnosis facilities and injections to the patients.

He said the treatment of patients at LGH, especially the diagnosis of corona and the service of the affected people will continue. He said 150 beds have been allotted at ICU, HDU and Corona Isolation Ward equipped with modern facilities.

He said for the first time, High Flow Nasal Canola Device has been introduced as an alternative to ventilator, which has proved to be of great beneficial for the patients suffering from respiratory diseases.