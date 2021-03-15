Speakers link survival of media to people

OKARA:Survival of the media is directly linked to people whose confidence determines the fate of any media outlet and creates a sense of responsibility among media houses.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on ‘Challenges and Opportunities faced by Media in Pakistan’ held under Department of Communication Studies at the University of Okara.

The seminar was chaired by Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakaria Zakir while prominent journalist and anchorperson Sohail Warraich from Geo TV graced the occasion as chief guest. Seasoned journalists Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich and Saud Butt also spoke.

Sohail Warraich in his address said that the presence of curiosity in human nature is the main reason for the establishment of media. The media has always existed in one form or the other and its future is bright, he added.

Sohail while explaining the relationship between the media and people said that the survival of the media is directly related to people. The presence or absence of viewers on any channel determines its future. This relation has always created a sense of responsibility in the media, Sohail added. He said that the media has always played a key role in shaping public opinion on any subject. He said that people's confidence in the media would determine the future direction of the media.

He said modern social media trends lack access to news from authoritative sources and their dissemination. He said the presence of more than 80 media channels in Pakistan is definitely less than in other countries but it has created a competitive atmosphere and employment opportunities and in future from these opportunities, students of communication will definitely reap the benefits.

Sohail Warrich while appreciating the beauty of the University of Okara said that Dr Zakria has done a wonderful job. He also conveyed best wishes for Head of Communication Studies department Dr Muhammad Zahid Bilal.

Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakaria Zakir said that the media has played an important role in shaping free dialogue by giving language to human thinking.

University of Okara gives its students freedom of expression and encourages such culture, the VC added. He said the establishment of the Department of Communication in the university is a link in this chain.

He said that the Okara University administration has strengthened the relationship between the university and the industry to provide professional training to the students and build their capacity to meet contemporary requirements.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Zahid Bilal said that the Department of Communication Studies has initiated a series of programmes titled “Lecture of the Year” with an inception of a lecture delivered by legendary Sohail Warriach.

Zahid Bilal highlighted the vast opportunities available to students in Pakistani media and thanked all the guests for coming. He also lauded the role of University of Okara Media Society in carrying out excellent media activities on campus.