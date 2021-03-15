Minister attends Punjab Cultural Day event

LAHORE:Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir attended Punjab Cultural Day event here on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher Education said Punjab was a province with bright colours of life and unique culture and lush crops. The minister said the province of Punjab also had great stories of the sacrifices and bravery of brave soldiers. He said the Punjab government had announced celebrating Punjab Culture Day on March 14 every year.

Raja Yasir attended the ceremony wearing his 150-year-old family turban. Meanwhile, the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will organise events to mark Punjab Culture Day during the institution’s hundred years’ celebrations starting from May this year.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza in her message on Punjab Culture Day said that the culture of Punjab Province was one of the best cultures in the world.“We are promoting and preserving the culture of Punjab through curriculum and extra-curricular activities in the university,” she added.