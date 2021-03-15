Sale of commercial plots in LDA City to start soon

LAHORE:Sale of commercial plots in LDA City, the largest housing scheme in Lahore, will start very soon.

In line with the decision of the governing body of LDA, the commercial plot of Jinnah Sector phase-1 of LDA City will be sold through balloting on the pattern used by DHA. Applications for the purpose will be invited soon.

Application forms will be available on LDA's website www.lda.gop.pk while the processing fee could be deposited in the designated banks. Services of Punjab Information Technology Board will be hired for conducting computerised balloting for ensuring transparency in this regard.

The computerised balloting will be held in the presence of relevant stakeholders, including the prospective buyers of commercial plots, representatives of media and NAB officials.

Residential plots have already been allotted to more than 10,000 file holders in LDA City Jinnah Sector and development works are presently in full swing at the cost of billions of rupees.

Plot numbers have been allocated on all the files of LDA City Jinnah Sector Phase-I after holding computerised balloting on two occasions. Allocation letters of the plot numbers have been prepared for the owners who could collect these letters from the office of LDA City, Johar Town, after clearing payments on account of development charges for their plots.

Development charges for the allocated plots were being received in quarterly installments by LDA. The deadline for submission of the first two installments has already passed in December 2020. The last date for payment of the third installment is March 30, 2021.

The owners of all the files included in the balloting were required to deposit development charges due to them before March 30, 2021. Failure to pay the development charges till the deadline will result in imposition of penalty at the rate of 17.5 per cent.