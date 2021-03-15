‘PML-N playing role of PPP’s B team’

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Zardari have ended the politics of PDM. The PML-N is playing the role of PPP’s B team whereas Maryam Nawaz is constantly attacking the state institutions which is not acceptable, said the PTI leader in a statement issued on Sunday.