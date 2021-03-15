Robber killed, two arrested after encounter

LAHORE:A robber was killed and his two accomplices were arrested by the police in Shafiqabad area here on Sunday.

Three robbers were fleeing after committing a robbery in Kasurpura when Dolphin personnel intercepted them. Upon which the robbers entered a building material shop and opened firing at the cops. Police also retaliated, killing one robber on the spot and arresting two others. The arrested robbers identified as Abdul Rehman and Hasnain were shifted to Shafiqabad police station. The deceased robber was identified as Asif, a resident of Nankana.