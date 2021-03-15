75 illegal treatment centres sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shut down 75 illegal treatment centres in different cities of the province.

During the last week, the PHC teams carried out raids on 589 treatment centres. As per the data, which is being used constantly for anti-quackery actions, out of the raided centres, 207 quacks’ outlets had been either shutdown or converted to other businesses, while on 27 healthcare establishments, qualified professionals have started serving people.

On the other hand, the PHC has also started surveillance of 266 treatment centres where qualified persons were present at the time of the visits, but these have been reported to be run by quacks. From among the closed down centres, 13 were in Mianwali, 12 in Vehari, 11 each in Lahore, Sialkot and Lodhran, Rawalpindi 10, 3 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Sheikhupura, while one was in Hafizabad. These included laboratories, dental centres, pharmacies, maternity homes, optical shops, circumcision centres, etc. Besides these, healthcare establishments of those hakeems and homoeopathic doctors were also shut down where allopathic treatment was being given. In Lahore, Ali Maternity Home, Dental Square, Bokhari Medical Complex, Fakhri Clinic, Shahzad Dental Lab, Riaz Homoeopathic Clinic, Waris Clinic, Arif Clinic, Tamseel Dental Clinic, Billo Clinic and Razaque Clinic were sealed. A spokesperson for the commission said so far the PHC had visited around 96,000 treatment centres, shuttered over 31,000 and imposed a fine of Rs666.26 million on the quacks after conducting hearings.