Weekly makeshift markets closed again over corona

LAHORE:A couple of weekly makeshift markets which had resumed operation three weeks ago have again been closed by the district government following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in seven districts of the Punjab, including Lahore.

However, surprisingly this factor could not affect the Badmi Bagh wholesale and other retail markets of perishable so no implementation of the SOPs was witnessed there. Further, the government officials did not intimate the vendors and sellers about not establishing the weekly makeshift market so they reached there.

Some semi-permanent structures were established and allocated to the selective vendors in Shadman. These structures are established for Ramazan bazaar and already allotted to the selective vendors. Other vendors alleged that the stalls were allotted to ‘oblige’ a few ones. They asked why the government was not providing equal opportunities to everyone.

Meanwhile, in the absence of any check and balance, massive overcharging was recorded across the City alongside increasing trend in the prices of majority of perishable items. The price of live chicken was reduced by Rs43 fixed at Rs209 per kg, while it sold at Rs230 to Rs260 per kg, and chicken meat price was cut by Rs 62 per kg and fixed at Rs303 per kg, and sold Rs340 to Rs380 per kg.

The price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was unchanged at Rs34 to Rs36 per kg, B-grade at Rs 30 to Rs32 per kg, but mixed quality potato was sold at Rs 40 to Rs45 per kg. Potato, white, rate was fixed Rs23 to Rs25 per kg but it sold at Rs35 to Rs40 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was reduced by Re1 per kg and fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs45 per kg, rate of B-grade onion was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, and C-grade at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg, but B&C grade mixed was sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, was raised by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs33 to Rs35 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 kg. Tomato B-grade rate was fixed at Rs29 to Rs31 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg, but B and C quality mixed tomato sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was reduced by Rs70 per kg and fixed at Rs130 to Rs135 per kg, but lower quality garlic was sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg. Garlic, Chinese, price was reduced by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs200 to Rs240 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs265 to Rs270 per kg. Ginger, Thai, price was fixed at Rs255 to Rs260 per kg, but sold at Rs300 to Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, rate was reduced by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Cucumber local price was not fixed and it was sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs30 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs50 per kg and fixed at Rs150 to Rs155 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Spinach, farm, price was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs37 to Rs39 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Zucchini, farm, rate was cut by Rs7 per kg and fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg, and zucchini, long, rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, both were sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon, Chinese, was increased by Rs11 per kg and fixed at Rs95 to Rs100 per kg, but sold at Rs160 per kg. Lemon, local, price was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg, but was not sold. Pumpkin rate was reduced by Rs50 per kg and fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg. Lady finger was rate was increased by Rs22 per kg and fixed at Rs180 to Rs187 per kg, but sold at Rs 250. Green chilli, A-grade, price was reduced by Rs16 per kg and fixed at Rs90 to Rs93 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade green chilli rate was cut by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. The price of cauliflower was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs16 to Rs17 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of pea was raised by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs57 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Carrot, Chinese, price was decreased by Rs7 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 per kg. Carrot, local, rate was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs60 per kg.

Coriander rate was fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per bundle, but sold at Rs30 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) rate was reduced by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Turnip price was unchanged at Rs20 to Rs21 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Radish price was increased by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

Beetroot price was unchanged at Rs45 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Mongray price was unchanged at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs140 per kg. Mustard leave price was fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. Sweet potato price was fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs53 to Rs140 per kg while B-grade apple was sold at Rs80 to Rs140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs160 to Rs240 per kg.

The price of banana, A-category, was raised by Rs5 per dozen and fixed at Rs100 to Rs105 per dozen, but sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per dozen, and B-category banana rate was fixed at Rs62 to Rs65 per dozen, but banana of mixed quality was sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen. C-category banana price was fixed at Rs44 to Rs46 per dozen, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per dozen.

Papaya price was unchanged at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per kg. Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs16 to Rs17 per piece, but sold Rs15 to Rs25 per piece.

Guava, A grade, price was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs82 to Rs85 per kg, but sold at Rs 120 per kg, B-grade at 54 to Rs56 per kg, but mixed was sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Musami rate was raised by Rs10 per dozen and fixed at Rs67 to Rs110 per dozen, but sold at Rs140 to Rs250 per dozen.

Kinow, special, price was increased by Rs10 per dozen and fixed at Rs155 to Rs160 per dozen, but sold at Rs350 per dozen. Kinow, A-grade, rate was fixed at Rs78 to Rs81 per dozen, but sold at Rs200 per dozen, B-grade rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per dozen, but sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen.

Strawberry, A-grade, rate was fixed at Rs150 to Rs155 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs 64 to Rs66 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg. Melon rate was fixed at Rs72 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs150 per kg.

The price of date, Irani, was fixed at Rs220 to Rs225 per kg, but sold at Rs400 per kg.