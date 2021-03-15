Sale of commercial plots in LDA City to start soon

LAHORE: Sale of commercial plots in LDA City, the largest housing scheme in Lahore, will start very soon. In line with the decision of the governing body of LDA, the commercial plot of Jinnah Sector phase-1 of LDA City will be sold through balloting on the pattern used by DHA. Applications for the purpose will be invited soon. Application forms will be available on LDA's website www.lda.gop.pk while the processing fee could be deposited in the designated banks.