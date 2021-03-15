‘Livestock, fisheries important sectors of agro-based economy’

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Govt Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said livestock and fisheries are very important sectors of the agro-based economy and a large number of people depend on these sectors.

Talking to the media in Livestock Expo-2021 at the Hatri Bypass Ground, the minister said the Livestock Expo-2021 is the biggest and informative event for farmers and it has become successful with the cooperation of media. Replying to a question, he said the PDM leadership will jointly decide about the long march and “I personally think that the long march will continue till we oust this ‘selected government’.”

He said the victory in by-elections of Sindh is due to the political wisdom of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, adding constitutionally Yusuf Raza Gilani is the chairman Senate as the presiding officer’s decision against Gilani was unconstitutional. Answering another question, he said PML-N leader Talal Choudhry is a political worker and he does not want to comment on his statement.

Commenting on the Senate elections, he said show of hands was just a drama, adding the government was not serious in this matter. Earlier, Nasir Hussain Shah said the aim to organise this expo was to promote knowledge about livestock.