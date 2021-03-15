Fact-finding inquiry clears police officers for presenting award to tribal chief

SUKKUR: On the directives of the Establishment Division, Islamabad, a fact-finding inquiry has concluded its report against two Sindh Police officers of SSP rank from Kashmore and Shikarpur districts, for allegedly presenting a peace award to a tribal chief in June 2020, declaring them clear from all charges and termed that they did not have a malafide intention during the course.

Reports said the news story regarding the peace award had surfaced in media, annoying the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar. However, the inquiry report recommended that as there was no malafide intention on their part, therefore, the act should not be considered as professional misconduct defined in the Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1973.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh has issued warning to both police officers to be careful in future. Earlier, the IGP Sindh had assigned the enquiry to a DIGP rank officer to verify the media reports that contained portrait of SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Syed Asad Raza, and SSP Shikarpur, Kamran Nawaz Panjuta, meeting with the tribal chief and presenting him a shield.

It is pertinent to mention that in an earlier inquiry conducted by the Special Branch, had established that both officers had met the tribal chief, who was neither a proclaimed offender nor absconder or wanted by the police, while the report also indicated that the officers did not present any shield to the said individual.

It said the officers did share with the tribal chief a list of proclaimed offenders wanted in Bijrani-Teghani feud. The Special Branch also reported that a total of five cases related to the tribal enmity had been registered against Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, which were quite normal in a tribal set-up where tribal heads were nominated in criminal cases.