Senate chairman’s election: Rigging has turned country into a laughing stock, says CM Sindh

SUKKUR: Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh, has said rigging during Friday's election of Senate chairman has turned the country into a laughing stock.

Shah said he attended the Senate session during which PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani's victory was turned into defeat by stealing the votes of the legislators of the Upper House, including those from Sindh. The CM Sindh said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3-day Livestock Expo-2021 organized by Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department, at Hattri Bypass Hyderabad on Saturday.

The chief minister said the presiding officer of Senate chairman's election was acting on a given script rejected seven crucial votes of Yousuf Raza Gilani with malafide intent. Shah said the PPP will challenge the Senate chairman’s election in the superior courts and and we are hopeful of getting relief. Citing SC’s various verdicts in similar cases, the Sindh chief minister said the SC has held such votes acceptable as they reflect the intention of the voter. He also demanded harsh punishment to those who tried to breach the secrecy of the vote by trying to install cameras in chairman's election.

Earlier, addressing the Livestock Expo-2021, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the potential of our country's livestock and dairy has not been utilized properly but now the Sindh government was making all out efforts to promote livestock sector for reaping the economic benefits and creating employment opportunities.

The Sindh CM said that due to Covid-19 it was a difficult to hold Livestock Expo this year but praised the efforts of Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi and those of other officials and departments. He said the continuity of such efforts would help develop the livestock sector and strengthen the economy. Shah said that 2,200 animal breeds were being displayed in the Expo, while the participation of the people from the livestock sector in the Expo is also significant. He asked Minister Pitafi to invite diplomats, MPAs including those of the opposition to appreciate the efforts of the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi said that Sindh offers the best breeds of livestock and the Livestock Expo is an attempt to introduce the Sindh livestock to the country as well as to the world.

He said 43pc of the country's population relies on agriculture and livestock yet this sector is neglected. Later, Chief Minister Sindh inspected the livestock stalls including those of cattle, pets and a large variety of birds and fish.