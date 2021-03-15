LWMC clears waste near Arfa Karim Tower: CEO

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cleared the temporary waste collection point established at old fruit and vegetable market next to Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozepur Road.

This was stated by LWMC CEO Imran Sultan here on Sunday while talking to the media at the waste collection point. He stated that he was thankful to the media which helped LWMC by pointing out the problematic areas.

The LWMC CEO also applauded his team which worked day and night to maintain cleanliness in the City. He also briefed the media about the closure of the temporary collection point (TCP) which was near Arfa Karim Tower.

He said that the department conducted a grand cleanliness operation and lifted more than 4,000 tonnes of waste from the makeshift waste collection point. Heavy machinery like trolleys, excavators, and compactors was used to lift and transfer the waste from there.

The operation was completed in six days, he said, adding Rs 4 billion budget had been approved for the procurement of more than 900 new operational machinery for waste collection.

He also stated that with the help of additional and new machinery, LWMC would be able to work more effectively and the exemplary cleanliness arrangement will be made in the City. Citizens would not be disappointed and new and better mechanism will be introduced in Lahore.