Dry weather to continue

LAHORE: Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather condition with isolated rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Dir (Upper 32, Lower 17), Kalam 27, Chitral 22, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Pattan 19, Mirkhani 18, Saidu Sharif 15, Parachinar 10, Balakot 09, Takht Bai 08, Kakul 06, Cherat, Peshawar 05, Bannu 02, Quetta (City 08, Samungli 07).