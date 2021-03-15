close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Govt striving to strengthen economy: MNA

March 15, 2021

MULTAN: PTI MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr Sunday said the incumbent government was striving to strengthen economic foundations of the country.Addressing a ceremony, the MNA said the educated people were supporting the government.

He said the masses had rejected the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the masses were fed up of the politics of the PDM. He said earlier, those politicians of the PDM who were anxious for tendering their resignations, now they were taking part in by elections and Senate polls.

He said the Opposition would have to face the accountability process for the looted money. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamar Zaman Qaisarani urged the people to follow precautionary measures to cope with third wave of COVID-19.

