Dacoit killed in police encounter

BAHAWALPUR: A dacoit was killed during a police encounter in the limits of Sma Stta police on Sunday. According to spokesman for the district police, three armed gangsters snatched a motorbike from a youth at Maqboolabad.

Later, the police chased the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, Bilal alias Billo Hassam was killed on the spot while his accomplices fled. The killed dacoit was wanted in several cases of robberies and attempt to murder.