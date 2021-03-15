Dacoit killed in police encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A dacoit was killed during a police encounter in the limits of Sma Stta police on Sunday. According to spokesman for the district police, three armed gangsters snatched a motorbike from a youth at Maqboolabad.
Later, the police chased the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, Bilal alias Billo Hassam was killed on the spot while his accomplices fled. The killed dacoit was wanted in several cases of robberies and attempt to murder.