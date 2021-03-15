close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Two women killed in North Waziristan incidents

National

March 15, 2021

MIRANSHAH: Two women were killed and another sustained injuries in two separate incidents in various areas of the district on Sunday. Sources said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a home and opened indiscriminate fire on a woman, killing her on the spot in Azizkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil. In another incident, a woman was killed and another sustained injuries when they were hit by stray bullets during festive firing in a wedding ceremony in Karamkot area in Mir Ali tehsil. The injured woman was taken to Mir Ali Hospital for medical treatment. The police have registered cases.

