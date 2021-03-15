Ghani Khan’s festival being held today

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party is organizing ‘Da Ghani Meela’, Ghani Khan’s festival, in connection with his 25th death anniversary at Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar today (Monday) where painting, photography competition and exhibition will be held.

According to a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Sunday, the day-long exhibition and festival would be divided into two parts. It added the morning session would have painting completion, photo exhibition related to Ghani Khan’s life, poetry while in the evening session noted Pashto singers like Gulzar Alam, Fayaz Khan Kheshgi, Moeez Mohmand, Rashid Khan and Bilawal Saeed would sing Ghani Khan’s poetry.

A seminar will also be held under the aegis of Bacha Khan Trust while provincial president of Awami National Party and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan will inaugurate the painting and photography completion and exhibition at Bacha Khan Markaz.

The book-launching ceremony written on the life and arts of Abdul Ghani Khan and published by Bacha Khan Research Centre would also be held on the occasion. Pashto eminent writers, poets, researchers and other literary figures would highlight different aspects of the life and arts of Ghani Khan in the seminar while students of different universities, colleges and amateur painters and artists would participate in the painting exhibition.