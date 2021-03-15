PTI broke all records of rigging: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had broken all records of rigging.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had won the election for the Senate chairman, but the government adopted unconstitutional ways to block his victory.

He said that the government was working against the democratic setup in the country. He said that the PDM would make important decisions at its meeting on March 16, adding that the long march towards Islamabad would be held at all costs.

Talking to reporters at the Nowshera Press Club, he said that it was written in Pakistan’s constitution that the Senate election should be held through a secret ballot but the prime minister did not have trust in his lawmakers therefore the cameras were installed in the parliament. He said that the ones who had installed the secret cameras were holding the investigation to fix the responsibility.