Senate poll exposes so-called opposition: Buzdar

LAHORE: MNA from Khushab Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed political situation and development issues of Khushab.

Ehsan Ullah congratulated the chief minister on the victory of Chairman and Deputy Chairman in Senate election. The chief minister said Senate election has exposed so-called opposition. He said PM Imran Khan has knocked down his opponents with his political wisdom.

He said the PTI is the only real and popular political force of people. He said opponents should now wait for elections 2023 calmly. He said the PTI government is implementing the agenda of public service.

Comprehensive development packages are being allocated for every district of Punjab, he said and added every backward city including Khushab will be developed. “The incumbent government is focusing on betterment of education and health sector besides infrastructure. The government is working for uplift of poor and deprived sections of society. More development projects will be launched for Punjab in the coming days, Usman Buzdar said and added he will visit Khushab soon.