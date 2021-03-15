Boundary dispute: Bara elders ask govt to take action against officials

BARA: The elders here on Sunday asked the government to take action against the officials in the Khyber district administration for concealing the official record.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders including Dr Muhammad Ismail, Shah Zaman and others said the British rulers had established the boundary between the Khyber and Peshawar at Sarma Vela.

They alleged that Khyber officials were hand-in-glove with the land mafia from Peshawar to occupy the land of the tribal people. They said the British Raj had established the boundary at Sarma Vela but now tehsildar Bara and other officers were trying to conceal the official record.

“We want to show the boundary record between the Khyber and Peshawar districts which the British rulers established 74 years back,” Dr Muhammad Ismail. He alleged the two districts did not have any boundary dispute but certain officials were colluding with the land mafia. He said the people of Khyber would take to streets if the Khyber administration did not solve the boundary dispute.