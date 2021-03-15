close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJ&K

HELD SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth in Shopian district on Sunday. The Indian troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the Rawalpora area of the district. A senior Indian police officer claimed that the youth was a mujahid and was killed in a clash with the troops. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended the internet service in the district.

