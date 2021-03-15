38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar

YANGON: Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people on Sunday, 22 of them in the Hlaingtharyar district of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said.

The death toll would equal that of March 3, which had previously recorded more deaths than any other day, a British wire service reported. The security forces killed at least 22 anti-coup protesters in the poor, industrial Hlaingthaya suburb of Myanmar's main city on Sunday after Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze there, an advocacy group said.

A further 16 protesters were killed in other places, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman, making it the bloodiest day since the Feb 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Chinese embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants on garment factories in Hlaingthaya and that it had called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens.

As plumes of smoke rose from the industrial area, security forces opened fire on protesters in the suburb that is home to migrants from across the country, local media said. "It was horrible. People were shot before my eyes. It will never leave my memory," said one photojournalist on the scene who did not want to be named.

Martial law was imposed in Hlaingthaya and another district of Yangon, Myanmar's commercial hub and former capital, state media announced. Army-run Myawadday television said security forces acted after four garment factories and a fertiliser plant were set ablaze and about 2,000 people had stopped fire engines from reaching them. A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.