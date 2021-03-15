Bangladesh court orders probe into cartoonist torture claims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Sunday ordered a probe into claims by a formerly jailed cartoonist that he was tortured before police detained him under the country’s harsh internet laws, his lawyer said. Ahmed Kabir Kishore, 45, was arrested in May 2020 under the controversial laws and charged with carrying out anti-state activities and spreading rumours.