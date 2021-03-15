Three killed in road accidents

Three people were killed and two others, including a woman, injured in separate traffic accidents in parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

A couple were seriously wounded when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speedy vehicle near Green City within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.

They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the man, 52-year-old Ibadullah, son of Abdullah, succumbed to his injuries and his 44-year-old wife Noor Banu is admitted with critical injuries.

Police said the driver responsible for the accident escaped following the accident. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In a separate accident, 50-year-old Ashraf, son of Bashir, lost his life near the Jamali flyover within the limits of the Sacchal police station. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased was travelling on a motorcycle when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. In another accident, a 12-year-old boy, Salman, son of Imran, died and Shahbaz, 14, son of Ramzan, was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the National Highway within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station. The casualties were shifted to the JPMC.