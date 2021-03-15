Covid-19 kills five in Sindh

Five more people have died due to Covid-19 and 232 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,458 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 8,036 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 232 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 4,239 patients across the province are currently infected: 3,946 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 284 at hospitals, while 255 patients are in critical condition, of whom 40 are on life support.

He added that 39 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 252,713, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.6 per cent.