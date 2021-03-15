Follow SOPs

The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing again. However, a majority of people are still unaware of the gravity of the situation. It is good to note that the local authorities in Peshawar are taking the matter seriously. Last month, they detained 52 people that were found to be violating SOPs at the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals.

The authorities have also made it mandatory for people to wear face masks and have warned people that strict action would be taken against those who violated SOPs.

It is unfortunate that there are still a large number of people who don’t wear masks inside buses. The Peshawar BRT management is requested to take strict action against people who violate SOPs.

Muhammad Shahaan Khattak

Peshawar