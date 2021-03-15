Deadly virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent surge in Covid-19 cases is due to a lack of implementation of the decision to enforce compulsory face masks in social gatherings and public places.
Unfortunately, we did not draw any benefit from the kindness of nature which helped us when most of the countries were unable to cope with the spread of the virus.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad