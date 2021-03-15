PTI’s green policies recognised globally: PM

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday environment policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were being recognised globally.

He posted a video shared by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in which it praised Pakistan’s environmental policies, climate action plan, and response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier shared the video on Twitter, saying: “The effectiveness of the PTI’s policies in combating environmental hazards, particularly in curbing coronavirus along with the “Green Recovery Program” and “Climate Action Plan” is being recognised globally.”

The video sheds light on the three ways in which Pakistan is moving ahead towards a greener future. “Pakistan has pledged to source 60 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030,” reads the text of the video.

The forum has also recognised Pakistan’s efforts towards the creation of 15 new national parks. “As the pandemic devastates the globe, and climate change threatens our way of life, our relationship with nature demands us to rethink,” the video concludes.