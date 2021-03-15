Govt urges PDM to call off march, sit down for electoral reforms

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Ministers on Sunday called on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to dispense with “political novices”, call off its planned march on the capital and come to the table and discuss electoral reforms with the government, just days after its drubbing in the Senate.

The remarks were made by science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference alongside information minister Shibli Faraz at the PID here. He advised the PDM leaders to take back the Long March decision and sit together with the electoral reforms committee to have their “useful input” accepted by the government.

The minister also said it was unfortunate that national politics was made hostage at the hands of politically immature leaders. “Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal have no experience in politics,” Chaudhry said, and called on the PML-N and PPP leadership take political decisions into their own hands.

He said the PDM should cancel Long March and “sit with us, talk about electoral reforms”. The minister said the National Assembly Speaker was ready to form a committee on electoral reforms. He added the opposition should acknowledge the government’s mandate and sit down with it.

Chaudhry then said PML-N and PPP are “regional parties”. “How much smaller do they want to get?” he asked. “We are a federal party, and our heart is big too.”

He however, stressed there would be no talks on cases with PML-N and PPP. While praising NAB’s petition seeking the rejection of Maryam Nawaz’s bail, Chaudhry said the government has no control or influence over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and courts.

Maryam’s “willingness to leave for London” would not be fulfilled, he said, and added that Nawaz Sharif should decide whether “he wants to return the public money or go to jail”.

He lamented PML-N leader Javed Latif’s remarks, which he said hurt the sentiments of many Pakistanis, but dismissed him as “merely a puppet of his political masters”. Referring to Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry said if the former premier wants to follow in the footsteps of another politician in exile, he should first see how he ended up.

Chaudhry said Latif’s “anti-Pakistan statement” was “highly painful and condemnable”, which was a clear negation of PPP leader Asif Zardari’s popular slogan “Pakistan Khappay” after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

He said both Nawaz Sharif and the other politician were the “gifts of 80s politics” and they had no political principles when it came to their interests.

Fawad said the federal government has provided Rs1,600 billion to Sindh government but even then, he added, the Sindh Chief Minister says he is “not answerable to the centre nor he is under the federal government”.

Faraz, when he spoke, said at a time when coronavirus cases had registered an upsurge, some “political orphans” were trying to create instability in the country.

Replying to questions from reporters, Faraz said the PDM had “fallen apart”, while the “last nail in their coffin” was the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The minister claimed the PML-N “stabbed the PPP’s back, whereas the PPP stabbed the JUI-F’s back and this was reflected in the results”. He said the PPP had a different approach, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted resignations and PML-N had internal differences on its future course of action.

To a question, he said that though he was not much hopeful, the PDM should review its planned long march in the country’s interest and in view of the risks involved in the backdrop of the third wave of the coronavirus.

“Whatever identity of the PDM has left will be erased if they go for their planned programme,” Faraz said.