Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a major bid to smuggle heroin and ice and arrested two alleged smugglers on Sunday.

An official said the ANF Peshawar conducted an intelligence-based operation near the exit point of the Peshawar Motorway. During the operation, the ANF officials recovered 130 packets of heroin weighing 130 kg and 30 kg ice concealed in a truck and arrested two accused identified as Dost Muhammad and Abdul Wali hailing from Qila Abdullah.

The recovery is one of the biggest as normally police and Excise officials recover heroin and ice in grams. Only on a few

occasions the recovery is in a few kgs. The truck was coming from Quetta to Peshawar via Lahore through the motorway.

The officials estimated the value of seized heroin at Rs5,85,00,000 and ice worth Rs2,77,50,000 in the local market. Meanwhile, the cops from Badaber Police Station also foiled a bid to smuggle hashish and opium. The smugglers managed their escape during the chase.