Jeweller deprived of 3kg gold

MANSEHRA: The robber deprived a jeweller of around 3kg of gold ornaments at him in Garhi Habibullah area, police official said on Sunday.

Hamza Qaisar, officials said, was on his way home after closing his shop when the robbers intercepted his car and fired at him.

Qaisar received the bullet injuries and the robbers decamped with gold ornaments, which he had brought with him from his shop. The police after lodging FIR started an investigation to arrest the unidentified gunmen.