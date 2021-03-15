Land settlement in merged districts demanded

PESHAWAR: Political leaders at a seminar demanded land settlement in the merged districts to enable the government enforce its writ and not allow the administration to encourage disputes.

Member National Assembly and PTM leader Mohsin Dawar, Afrasiyab Khattak, Abdul Latif Afridi and ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand attended the seminar held at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday.

The participant demanded handover of the power to the local civil administration from Army/FC.

They said that land settlement should be carried out in the merged districts so that the local disputes could be checked and easily resolved.

They alleged that district administration encouraged land disputes between tribes and do not take responsibility for handling situations. Secondly, provincial government shall implement its will and enforce writ on the civil bureaucracy as a first measure and shall not allow it undermine the merger process.

They also demanded enhancing the capacity of police and top brass of the the police force should be posted in merged areas

They urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to decide cases related to the action in aid of civil power regulation which had been declared unconstitutional by the Peshawar High.