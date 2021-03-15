Ex-senator from Bajaur dies

KHAR: Former senator from Bajaur tribal district Abdul Qayyum Khan passed away on Sunday.

The deceased was brother of former Member National Assembly Bismillah Khan and uncle of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shaukatullah Khan, Senator Hidayatullah Khan and Inayatullah Khan. The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at Nawagai in Bajaur at 3pm today.