Youth termed great asset of country

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) organised a charity dinner for orphan children that was attended by businessmen and notable of the federal capital here on Saturday night.

The charity dinner was attended by Sardar Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad, donors, Rizwan Ahmed, Hamid Athar Malik, Altaf Sher, Dr Baqir Khakwani, Nasrullah Randhawa, Zubair Safdar, Shehzad Abbasi, Azhar Ali, children and His mother and other loved ones attended.

Addressing the charity dinner on the occasion, Hamid Athar Malik, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is using all its resources to serve the suffering humanity without any discrimination.

The AKFP is sponsoring more than 13,500 children which has also established AGOSH Al Khidmat setup while providing boarding and educational facilities for the orphans

Sardar Yasir Ilyas while speaking on the occasion said Al-Khidmat has always served the needy and deserving people with a spirit of service to the people and this is the reason why Al-Khidmat is one of the leading charitable organisations in the country.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in his address said that he was very happy to participate in the programme of Al-Khidmat Foundation. “Today it was revealed to me that Al-Khidmat Foundation is working on a large scale for the welfare of the poor and needy. I salute the humanitarian work of Al-Khidmat Foundation," he said.

He further said that the youth are the great asset of this country and they change the destiny of this country.

Sardar Yasir announced that he personally and from the platform of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will take this cause of Al-Khidmat Foundation further and will sponsor the Al-Khidmat Foundation's 1,000 orphan children.

Amjad Islam Amjad captivated the audience with his influential poetry. He said that the efforts of the service for the bright future of the orphans are exemplary.

Altaf Sher said that Al-Khidmat is an asset of an organised country and nation dedicated to the service of the people and its job is to serve the needy and needy people of the country.

He said that sponsoring helpless people and orphans is a guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter which has been narrated by the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) narrated it to his Ummah.

He said the Al-Khidmat is doing the work of serving the people in the light of Islamic teachings which is a source of pride for the nation.