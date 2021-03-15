close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 15, 2021

‘Wrong parking not to be tolerated’

Islamabad

A
APP
March 15, 2021

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking.

He said that all-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Latest News

More From Islamabad