‘Wrong parking not to be tolerated’

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking.

He said that all-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.