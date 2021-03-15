DC Islamabad tests positive for corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The DC, in a tweet, wrote that his COVID-19 test came out positive.
He asked people to pray for him and also urged the masses to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.