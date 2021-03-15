close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 15, 2021

DC Islamabad tests positive for corona

Islamabad

A
APP
March 15, 2021

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The DC, in a tweet, wrote that his COVID-19 test came out positive.

He asked people to pray for him and also urged the masses to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.

Latest News

More From Islamabad