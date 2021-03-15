Store of exquisite jewellery, Swiss watches opens

Islamabad: Offering exquisite gold and diamond jewellery and luxury Swiss watches, the Hanif Jewellery and Watches launched its flagship store in F-6 Super Market on Sunday.

Swiss Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat was the chief guest in the launching ceremony, while former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and showbiz celebrities were also in attendance – Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddique and Ali Rehman Khan to name a few. Some former and current members of the national cricket team including Imad Waseem and Imran Nazir also showed up.

The envoy appreciated the good quality and wide range of the products sold on the premises and said the work demonstrated seamless craftsmanship and dedication.

The Hanif Jewellery and Watches has already set up stores in Serena and Marriot hotels in Islamabad.

Hanif Jewellers CEO Zeeshan Hanif said the new store offered people an opportunity to experience pure art.

“From the feel to the look, the store aims to focus on every customer and ensures that every piece of art that is sold is handled with care, personalisation and warmth,” he said.

Zeeshan Hanif said his family had been a prominent name in the jewellery making business since 1978 and had been the pioneers in creating masterpieces.

“From the first store opened in Oman in 1978, we have flourished due to the handwork, dedication and honesty of our team. In 2004, we opened our first store in Lahore and soon became the country’s largest jewellery retail outlet. Later, we included 13 Swiss Watch brands in our portfolio by exclusive representation of Bovet, Louis Moinet, Franck Muller, Carl-f-Bucherer, Graham, Chronoswiss Cueryo y Sobrinos, Artya, Louis Erard, Armand Nicolet, EPOS, Swiss Military and TF and expanded our business by opening two stores in Islamabad and one in DHA Lahore.”

He said accessing the outgrowing reach for customers in the region, the Hanif Jewellery and Watches decided to open a standalone store in Islamabad with the entire collection of gold jewellery, diamonds, gem stones, pearls, and Swiss watch brands to cater to local customers.

“We have the largest stock of certified diamonds and precious jewellery from various parts of the world,” he said.

The visitors appreciated the company's exquisite and elegant jewellery and luxury watches and the stunning décor of the premises.