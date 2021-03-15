3 sub sectors sealed in capital

Islamabad: On the advice of District Health Office (DHO), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat has ordered to seal three sub-sectors of the federal capital on Sunday till further order in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in these areas. The district administration, Islamabad has also ordered to shut down all commercial activities including public parks for three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a week.

The Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday issued a notification to order sealing sectors I-8/4, I-10/2 and F-11/1 to prevent community spread of the disease. The local administration has also ordered to shut down all commercial activities and parks three days in a week Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The notification said the decision to seal these sub sectors was taken on recommendations of the Ministry of Health and District Health Officer and after analysis of the epidemiological trend of disease pattern. The notification says the exemptions to sealing orders include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, ration, drinking water, emergency, etc.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that we have cancelled all kinds of no objection certificates (NOCs) for arranging programmes in the federal capital. “We are allowing arranging function of only 300 people at open areas for two hours. The time of function will be two hours only, violators will face strict legal action, he warned. All kinds of indoor activities will be banned,” he said.

The citizens, however, have been advised to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements due to sealing of these areas.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia told ‘The News’ some more areas of federal capital would be sealed in coming days. He has advised people to wear masks while going markets and offices. “My surveillance teams are continuously visiting all areas to educate people to wear face mask,” he said.

On the other hand, business community of federal capital, Islamabad has strongly condemned district government decision regarding to close down all commercial activities thrice a week. They have refused to obey the orders of Deputy Commissioner and threatened to show a strong resistance against this decision.